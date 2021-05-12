UK’s Liam Draxl shines as nation’s top-ranked singles player

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star Liam Draxl is the nation’s top-ranked singles player in men’s tennis and this weekend, he put on a show in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

“I thought it was always possible,” said Draxl. “I thought I had the game and the talent to become No. 1, but it takes a great team around me.”

”Liam is a ball of energy,” added Kentucky head coach Cedric Kauffmann. “I think he brings everybody a little bit more ready to coach, a little bit more ready to play, a little bit more ready to practice.”

Liam has never lost in singles at home in his Kentucky career and with a target on his back, he beat the best from Cleveland State and Arizona, staying perfect in Lexington. He is now 21-2 this season in singles.

”It’s a part of being No. 1 and all that,” said Draxl. “People have no pressure against you. That’s why I scream stuff to let my opponents know that you can come and play well at my house, but I am going to embrace it and play well back at you.”

Arizona went on to beat Kentucky 4-2, ending the Wildcats’ run in the team tournament, but later this month, four players, including Liam will head to Florida to compete in the singles and doubles championship in Orlando.

