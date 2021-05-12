Advertisement

Vaccine clinics in the works for 12 to 15 years old Kentucky children

“Immunizations have just plateaued and so hopefully this will allow us to keep pressing forward...
“Immunizations have just plateaued and so hopefully this will allow us to keep pressing forward into getting to herd immunity, and ultimately help the community get life back to normal,” Franklin says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The use of the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to include children as young as 12-years old on Monday.

The CDC met Wednesday to discuss if they’ll give the go-ahead. Experts say the vaccine will bring added protection to our kids before they head back to school in the fall.

It seems in Kentucky, no time is being wasted.

“We are already being extremely proactive,” said Wild Health director of COVID operations Morgan Franklin.

Wild Health is planning 37 clinics at schools across the Commonwealth starting next week. They’re packing up about 7,000 doses in freezers to bring to students in a total of nine counties.

“Immunizations have just plateaued and so hopefully this will allow us to keep pressing forward into getting to herd immunity and ultimately help the community get life back to normal,” Franklin said.

In Lexington, vaccinations have already started.

30 people in the 12 to 15-year-old age group have already been vaccinated at Kroger Field. It’s a smaller group ahead of the CDC’s official recommendations. After that, they’re making plans to vaccinate even more children.

“Another tool to get to get farther, another important step towards that community immunity phase,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Blanton says more kids are planned to be vaccinated at the Kroger Field site by the end of the week. When the site closes down on Friday, they’ll have the opportunity to get the shot from UK HealthCare sites, as well the rest of the eligible age groups.

“It will be nice when we don’t have to wear masks everywhere,” Franklin said.

Research shows children had the same side effects as adults after their shots, which mostly included sore arms and flu-like symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire
File image
Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County

Latest News

temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice and Cool For A Few More
Sumati Hasani and her family.
Indian Americans in Lexington raising money to help people in COVID-racked India
(Image: File photo)
Man killed in Lewis County crash
According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with...
Kentuckians warned about fake Apple products shipped in from China