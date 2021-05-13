Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An Allegiant Air plane made an emergency landing at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport Thursday.

The online flight record shows Flight 1313 departed Cincinnati just before 11:30 a.m.

The record shows 25 minutes into the flight, near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the plane turned around and tried to head back to Cincinnati but was quickly diverted to Blue Grass.

The plane landed safely in Lexington at 12:35.

We are working to get more details about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

