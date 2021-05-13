Advertisement

Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington

Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An Allegiant Air plane made an emergency landing at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport Thursday.

The online flight record shows Flight 1313 departed Cincinnati just before 11:30 a.m.

The record shows 25 minutes into the flight, near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the plane turned around and tried to head back to Cincinnati but was quickly diverted to Blue Grass.

The plane landed safely in Lexington at 12:35.

We are working to get more details about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

