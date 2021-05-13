Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Slowly Climb

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our colder than normal May continues for a few more days, but we are getting closer to flipping things to warmer. With the warmer pattern, things will also be turning rather stormy as we head into the second half of the month. Spring lovers may actually get some warmth after all.

Today isn’t one of those warm days, but it’s still going to look pretty darn nice. Skies are mostly sunny with highs reaching the low and middle 60s for many. The day may actually start with a touch of frost in the north as lows hit the upper 30s.

Friday will be a few degrees warmer than today, but still solidly below normal.

The warmer air starts to fight back in here over the weekend and this could lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday. This kicks off a pattern likely to feature clusters of storms making a run at us next week.

Temps may make a run at 80 before the week is over.

