Federal grant to help dozens of BCTC students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $1.2 million grant is funding scholarships to allow some central Kentucky students to be ready for their careers.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College received the grant from the US Department of Labor. It pays for tuition, along with help for job placement.

It’s open to students between the ages of 16 and 24.

Students will be able to earn a credential in 12 months. You can follow this link to find out more information.

