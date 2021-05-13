Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.

The CDC eased indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks in most all situations. The exception is crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, even if fully vaccinated.

“Folks, this is outstanding,” Gov. Beshear said. “It means that we are so close to normalcy and we’re going to change Kentucky’s mask mandate to be the same with those CDC guidelines.”

You can find the CDC’s full updated mask guidelines by following this link.

One part of the new guidelines says a small group of folks can gather without a mask even if one person is not vaccinated. (CDC)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.