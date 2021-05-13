Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases; 3.04% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says 1,897,117 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 674 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 451,213 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.04 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 151 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday and three new audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,637.

As of Thursday, 411 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 117 are in the ICU, and 47 are on ventilators.

