Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly streak sticks around

By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been stuck in this cool pattern since the beginning of the week.

These temperatures have been running around 10-15 degrees below normal. We will finally see those numbers go back up the thermometer... a little bit. Do not expect this to be a significant warm-up for the end of this week. It is just warmer than what we have experienced recently. So anything is better than nothing.

Rain will finally return by this weekend. As it arrives, the warmer temperatures will climb out ahead of the system. It looks like highs will get closer to the 70s. These numbers will get closer to 70 by Sunday. Our surge will likely help the chance of thunderstorms develop.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

