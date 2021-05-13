Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center offering Kings Island tickets to donors

A women gives blood at the Kentucky Blood Center (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is offering people the chance to help save lives and have some fun this summer.

The KBC says people who donate at KBC’s Andover or Beaumont donor centers May 13 – 15 will get a free ticket to Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati, good for use during the 2021 season.

“Last summer, the pandemic kept lots of folks from participating in their fun summer activities,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations. “We’re offering local thrill seekers a chance to save the life of a neighbor in need and enjoy two great thrills as a result.”

The Lexington donor centers are open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by visiting kybloodcenter.org or calling 800.775.2522.

