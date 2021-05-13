KSP’s ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraising event for the Special Olympics Kentucky returns

(WYMT) - Kentucky State Police’s “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event for the Special Olympics Kentucky is returning this year at various locations across the commonwealth.

Troopers will park their cruisers at numerous public locations starting Monday, May 17th, and encourage Kentuckians to cover the cruisers with custom Special Olympics Kentucky stickers for a minimum donation of $1. All donations go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky.

“Special Olympics emulates what Team Kentucky is building each day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It focuses on what we as Kentuckians have in common while accepting our differences in support of building one another up so that we can reach our fullest potential. I commend this fundraising effort by KSP and encourage everyone to stop by the location nearest them and help Cover the Cruiser.”

The fundraising event started last year after the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in May, Special Olympics Kentucky and CEO Trish Mazzoni announced the annual summer games will resume in-person this year. Though, the games will utilize a condensed format so athletes and staff can maintain proper social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols to keep them safe.

“We’re excited to continue the Cover the Cruiser partnership with KSP. As they have so many times, they came through in an incredible way for our athletes last year in a time of great uncertainty,” SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni said. “KSP has been a big part of our program for a long time. Their enthusiasm for doing this again this year has been incredible and we’re happy to have the opportunity to work with them.”

Last year, KSP raised $16,206 for the Special Olympics athletes with the highest fundraising honor going to Post 11 in Laurel County. Troopers there raised $2,577 for Special Olympics Kentucky.

“These amazing Kentucky athletes have always held a special place in the hearts of our troopers. So much so, that a friendly fundraising competition among posts has developed,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “While we appreciate the efforts of our troopers, we would not have this success without the generous support of Kentuckians.”

The fundraising event ends May 23 prior to the official start to the annual summer games.

If you would like more information on “Cover the Cruiser” or to make a donation, click here.

