Advertisement

Ky. lifts limits on petroleum haulers to aid pipeline issues

Gasoline fill-up
Gasoline fill-up(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has temporarily lifted restrictions on the transportation of petroleum to help states affected by the hack of a major fuel pipeline.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order that temporarily relieves petroleum haulers going to affected states.

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack

It lifts restrictions on driving time limits and weigh station stops.

The order lasts through June 11.

A hack of the Colonial Pipeline has led to distribution problems and panic-buying. It’s draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Latest News

A women gives blood at the Kentucky Blood Center (WKYT)
Kentucky Blood Center offering Kings Island tickets to donors
Temperatures will eventually come out of the chilly rut
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We do see an end to this chilly run. However, we still have plenty of chilly air to get through...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly streak sticks around
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Lexington police look for man after overnight fire