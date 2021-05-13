Lafayette High School band partners with VA for patriotic fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to Memorial Day, the Lafayette High School band is partnering with the VA by holding a patriotic fundraiser.

Starting Thursday, you can purchase a $60 subscription for an American Flag to be installed in your yard or outside of your home. Not only will this be available for Memorial Day, but also for many holidays throughout the year.

“It’s so nice because the flags show up, and then they leave, you don’t have to do anything,” said Jennie Hayes, the vice president of fundraising for the Lafayette Band Association.

Hayes says that last year because of the pandemic, things were difficult and they are hoping this will bring positive change.

“It’s been done very successfully in Texas and Tennessee and we are hoping to make it a huge success here in Lexington,” Hayes said.

Not only does this fundraiser support the Lafayette High School band, but for every subscription they get, $1 will be donated to the Boots for Troops organization.

“Boots for Troops is an organization that sends care packages to our soldiers overseas,” Hayes said.

This cause is personal to Hayes, as her daughter is a proud member of the high school band.

“The band has provided her with leadership opportunities, it’s provided her with a chance to express her music, it’s provided her with confidence and knowing how to work hard. I would not trade this opportunity for anything,” Hayes said.



