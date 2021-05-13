Advertisement

Lexington Legends sign two former Cincinnati Reds

Legends announced today that they have agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Reds Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani delivers during a baseball game against the Miami...
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani delivers during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lexington, Ky. - The Lexington Legends announced today that they have agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Reds Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco.

Tony Cingrani was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 3rd round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Rice University. Cingrani made his MLB Debut soon after on September 9, 2012. He went on to pitch in six seasons for the Reds and 2 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the Major Leagues, Cingrani played in 216 games, serving as a Starting Pitching and Relief Pitcher. In 334.1 Innings he recorded 366 Strikeouts with a 4.01 ERA.

Jordan Pacheco was drafted out of the University of New Mexico in the 9th round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. Pacheco made his MLB Debut on September 6, 2011. He went on to play in four seasons with the Colorado Rockies, two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and one season with the Cincinnati Reds. In 1,076 MLB At Bats, Pacheco had 10 Home Runs and boasted a .272 Batting Average. Pacheco has played Catcher, First Base, Second Base, Third Base, Designated Hitter, and Left Field.

“We are very excited to see these guys in a Legends uniform. It is a great feeling to have these guys back in Reds Country, continuing their professional baseball careers in Lexington.” Said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Latest News

TyTy Washington
Point guard TyTy Washington commits to Kentucky
Greg Todd takes over the EKU women's basketball program.
EKU names Todd the school’s tenth women’s basketball coach
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
Morehead State extends Spradlin’s contract through 2024-2025
Draxl has never lost a singles match at home in his UK career.
UK’s Liam Draxl shines as nation’s top-ranked singles player