Lexington police look for man after overnight fire

Lexington police look for missing man after fire(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington police are looking for a man after an overnight fire on Beach Road.

The fire began around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crews say the fire had spread to every level of the home, including the basement and the attic.

Firefighters had the scene under control within an hour. They monitored potential hot spots throughout the night.

No one was found inside the home during an initial search.

The homeowner’s family filed a missing person report with police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

