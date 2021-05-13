Many in hard-hit Powell County still waiting on federal aid after flooding

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been three weeks since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for multiple Kentucky counties after record-breaking flooding.

Powell County was one of the hardest-hit areas and people in Clay City are still awaiting FEMA individual and household assistance.

After the flooding, the Red River Museum was in disarray with items everywhere. Now, the situation is better, but people with the museum say there’s still work to be done.

Larry Meadows is a volunteer at the museum. He says recovery will go on all summer.

Kentucky homeowners and renters who had losses from the weather may be eligible for assistance from FEMA. The agency has paid more than $16 million in flood insurance claims in the state.

Meadows says his forms are filled out and the applications, as far as he knows, are pending.

“We’re optimistic but, nonetheless, we were forced in to go ahead, we can’t wait we had to go ahead and spend what we had to spend to get our museum back in shape,” Meadows said.

The Clay City community also continues to help out. A yard sale was held a couple of weeks ago to raise money to go toward flood recovery.

Click here to apply for help from FEMA.

