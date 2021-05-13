Advertisement

Ohio giving away cash, offering scholarships to convince people to get vaccinated

By Victor Puente
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WKYT) - As vaccine rates continue to drop, states are looking for new ways to convince people to get a Covid vaccine.

Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, announced on Wednesday plans to give away $5 million over a five-week period. Starting May 26, they will give away $1 million to an Ohio resident who has been vaccinated.

There have been vaccine incentives announcing in other states, but this is by far the largest.

Officials with the WEDCO District Health Department told us they appreciated any efforts to encourage people to get the vaccine, but they would prefer people get vaccinated because they educated themselves about the benefits of doing so.

The members of the general public we spoke with told us they weren’t sure if what was basically a lottery ticket would be enough to convince people who were adamant about not getting the vaccine.

“I don’t think you should have to bribe anybody, that’s what it is right? Well, I’m not big into bribes for anything,” Bob Kovacic said. “I know you wanna take the shot take the shot. You don’t, you don’t.

“You just got a group of people that don’t believe in vaccinations,” Frankie Mullins said. “I don’t know what’s gonna convince them. You know, I buried my father in January because of Covid and the shot wasn’t available to him at the time. He was 87 years old.”

Ohio’s governor is offering vaccinated teenagers the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any of the state’s universities.

Ohio plans to pay for those $1 million prizes using federal Covid funds.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Latest News

Lexington’s STEAM Academy is offering students, staff and family members the chance to get the...
STEAM Academy holds vaccine clinic for students, staff and family members
A women gives blood at the Kentucky Blood Center (WKYT)
Kentucky Blood Center offering Kings Island tickets to donors
Gasoline fill-up
Ky. lifts limits on petroleum haulers to aid pipeline issues
Temperatures will eventually come out of the chilly rut
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast