Parents discuss decision to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as they were eligible

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and older, clinics across the region are opening appointments for kids to take the shot.

We’ve talked to several parents who are still hesitant and deciding not to get their kids vaccinated right away, but Wednesday we heard from two families who have been some of the first in line for their children to get the shot.

“For her dad and I, it was just a no brainer,” Cassie Moses said.

Cassie Moses is the mom of 17-year-old Riley Moses, a high schooler in Cynthiana who recently got her final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I had a sore arm again and then I just kind of felt a little bad afterwards, but it didn’t even last 24 hours,” Riley said.

With the latest FDA approval, her younger siblings will be lining up to get their shots too.

“I probably had a little bit different perspective because I was living in a house with my kids with someone who was treating COVID patients every day,” Cassie, whose husband is a doctor, said. “I mean, you think about that, I didn’t want him to get sick and I didn’t want my family to get sick so as soon as we could protect ourselves, we did.”

It was a similar mindset for Keith Burberry, dad of a 13 and 14-year-old who posted a picture on social media right after getting vaccinated in Lexington.

“They were actually very excited because they see this as the beginning of an end, so they can do anything they want to without having to worry about getting COVID-19,” Burberry said.

For these parents, the risk of their teens catching and spreading the virus outweighed any hesitation about the vaccine.

“It’s safe,” Cassie said. “I’m vaccinated, my husband is, we would not do something that we thought was a danger to our child ever and we were completely comfortable with it.”

And for the kids, the shot was a small price to pay to get back to just being a kid.

“I’d rather get vaccinated so things can go back to normal as quick as possible than sit around because I’m scared of shots,” Riley said.

Parents who are still hesitant or have questions about the vaccine are encouraged to turn to someone they trust like their pediatrician or family doctor.

