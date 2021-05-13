Advertisement

Point guard TyTy Washington commits to Kentucky

Washington chose Kentucky over Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, LSU and Oregon
TyTy Washington
TyTy Washington(Instagram)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari has found his point guard for next season with the commitment of five-star point guard TyTy Washington out of Chandler, Arizona.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect ranks 12th nationally and second at his position in the 2021 class according to ESPN. Last season, Washington averaged 24 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds per game. He shot 48 percent from the field, including 41 percent from three-point range.

