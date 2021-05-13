Advertisement

Scott County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

KSP says 36-year-old Daniel B. Baskin was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a Scott County man was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Baskin uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

They executed a search warrant at a home in Georgetown on Wednesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Baskin is currently charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony, and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Baskin was lodged in the Scott County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

