Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find an inmate who escaped from custody early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail tell WYMT Jody Eversole, 35, was being treated at Hazard ARH for an infection around 2:20 a.m. when he overpowered a deputy from the jail and escaped.

We’re told Eversole is white, 5′8″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, back, chest, legs and wrist. Some of the notable ones include Batman on his left arm, his name on his right arm and a cross and flag on his left leg.

While there is an active search underway for him, officials say he is not believed to be dangerous.

If you know where he is or if you see him, call your local police department or 911.

