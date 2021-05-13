Advertisement

STEAM Academy holds vaccine clinic for students, staff and family members

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s STEAM Academy is offering students, staff and family members the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

It comes after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved to be given to children aged 12 to 15.

The vaccine clinic at the STEAM Academy opened at nine Thursday morning and runs until one in the afternoon. Quite a few families showed up.

The Fayette County Public School district is partnering with Wild Health to offer Pfizer vaccines to students, their families, and members of the community.

School officials say 80 people registered for Thursday and 55 were between the ages of 12 and 15.

We spoke to some students who shared why they decided to get vaccinated.

“It was exciting for me because of all of my health issues,” said freshman Maddie Blankenship. “I’ve had a liver transplant and I have two really rare diseases. So, I’m very immuno-compromised. I’ve been locked up in my house almost over a year now. So, this was very nice to be out, for one, and to get it so I can go back to normal and be happy again.”

A few weeks ago the district held vaccine clinics at all the major high schools in Lexington. School officials say about 1,000 people have been vaccinated during the clinics.

On Tuesday, the last day of school, there will be vaccine clinics at all the major public high schools in Fayette County. The clinics next week will be open to people receiving their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Latest News

Gov. DeWine announces Ohio will give away scholarships, $1M prizes to people who enter a...
Ohio giving away cash, offering scholarships to convince people to get vaccinated
A women gives blood at the Kentucky Blood Center (WKYT)
Kentucky Blood Center offering Kings Island tickets to donors
Gasoline fill-up
Ky. lifts limits on petroleum haulers to aid pipeline issues
Temperatures will eventually come out of the chilly rut
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast