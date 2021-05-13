STEAM Academy holds vaccine clinic for students, staff and family members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s STEAM Academy is offering students, staff and family members the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

It comes after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved to be given to children aged 12 to 15.

The vaccine clinic at the STEAM Academy opened at nine Thursday morning and runs until one in the afternoon. Quite a few families showed up.

Children as young as 12 can now get a covid vaccine. The STEAM Academy is hosting a vaccine clinic today for students and their families. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/bAtBd2HveL — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 13, 2021

The Fayette County Public School district is partnering with Wild Health to offer Pfizer vaccines to students, their families, and members of the community.

School officials say 80 people registered for Thursday and 55 were between the ages of 12 and 15.

We spoke to some students who shared why they decided to get vaccinated.

“It was exciting for me because of all of my health issues,” said freshman Maddie Blankenship. “I’ve had a liver transplant and I have two really rare diseases. So, I’m very immuno-compromised. I’ve been locked up in my house almost over a year now. So, this was very nice to be out, for one, and to get it so I can go back to normal and be happy again.”

A few weeks ago the district held vaccine clinics at all the major high schools in Lexington. School officials say about 1,000 people have been vaccinated during the clinics.

On Tuesday, the last day of school, there will be vaccine clinics at all the major public high schools in Fayette County. The clinics next week will be open to people receiving their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccines.

