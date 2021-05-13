VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on new CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

It’s a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

Who’s impacted by the new guidance regarding masks?

The changes are specially for people considered fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Once considered ‘fully vaccinated,’ is there a point when that status ends?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “there is currently no post-vaccination time limit on fully vaccinated status.”

Because the vaccines are so new, health experts don’t know yet when the vaccines lose their effectiveness requiring a booster shot.

What prompted the changes with guidance regarding masks?

U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

To date about 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated.

What’s the new guidance for the fully vaccinated?

These Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible

What guidance didn’t change for the fully vaccinated?

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

How does this guidance impact Kentucky’s mask mandate?

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.

“Folks, this is outstanding,” Gov. Beshear said. “It means that we are so close to normalcy and we’re going to change Kentucky’s mask mandate to be the same with those CDC guidelines.”

The mask mandate in Kentucky was first issued in July and has been extended every 30 days since. As of now, it is in effect until 5 p.m. on May 27. The future beyond that date is unclear at this point.

What does the new guidance mean when I travel?

Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread SARS-CoV-2 and can now travel at low risk to themselves within the United States. International travelers need to pay close attention to the situation at their international destinations before traveling due to the spread of new variants and because the burden of COVID-19 varies globally.

CDC prevention measures continue to apply to all travelers, including those who are vaccinated. All travelers are required to wear a mask on all planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

When traveling internationally, fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless required by their destination. Fully vaccinated air travelers coming to the United States from abroad, including U.S. citizens, are still required to have a negative SARS-CoV-2 viral test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

Should those fully vaccinated quarantine when they have COVID-19 symptoms or may be exposed to someone with COVID-19?

Although the risk that fully vaccinated people could become infected with COVID-19 is low, any fully vaccinated person who experiences symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should isolate themselves from others, be clinically evaluated for COVID-19, and tested for SARS-CoV-2 if indicated. The symptomatic fully vaccinated person should inform their healthcare provider of their vaccination status at the time of presentation to care.

Most fully vaccinated people with no COVID-like symptoms do not need to quarantine , be restricted from work, or be tested following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, as their risk of infection is low.

However, they should still monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure.

Exceptions where testing (but not quarantine) is still recommended following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 include:

Fully vaccinated residents and employees of correctional and detention facilities and homeless shelters.

