Advertisement

‘We are all coming together for a common goal’: Appalachian Wireless Arena announces new shows coming soon

By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Wireless Arena has made a string of announcements over the past week with even more coming in the future as new shows are planned in the following months.

“In the past week we’ve announced our country music show and our specialty show,” said Senior Director of Sales and Marketing John Kesler. “Now, next Monday, we have another announcement about our rock music show.”

This past week, Kesler has announced that Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Meyers are coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on June 27 as well as a specialty show titled ‘Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of the Tiger King’ in which the arena will host some of the cast and crew from Netflix’s hit show ‘Tiger King’ for a Q&A session on Nov. 21.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. respectively. The announcement for the arena’s rock music show will be made via Facebook Live on Monday, May 17 with tickets on sale Friday, May 21.

“Things are getting back to normal,” said Kesler. “We’re trying to make everything flow smoothly, keep people safe, and make people feel like they’re at home.”

For more information on upcoming shows and to keep up with the arena’s announcements, visit the Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire

Latest News

The website allows people to submit blog entries that go beyond an obituary.
New website creates outlet for Kentuckians who’ve lost loved ones during pandemic
Wait almost over: Cicadas to emerge soon
University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will...
Friday marks final day for vaccinations at Kroger Field
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
Kentucky lawmaker takes steps to ban vaccine passports
Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash