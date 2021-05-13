Advertisement

Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Will Kentucky end or phase out the federal unemployment program?

Some states are cutting ties with the plan that provides an extra $300 a week payment to people out of work.

So far, Kentucky has no plans to do that but some say more needs to be done to encourage people to go back to work.

About 300,000 jobs were lost in Kentucky at the peak of the pandemic and state chamber of commerce officials say two-thirds of those have been recovered.

“There are jobs available,” said Kate Shanks, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We have 95,000 jobs in our who’s hiring campaign we started last year.”

Tennessee has twice that many jobs available and will end federal unemployment benefits on June 3. Ohio will on June 26. Alabama and Mississippi are also cutting off the extra $300 weekly payment.

“I think those governors are acting too hastily and too harshly,” said State Sen. Reggie Thomas.

“I think we have to look at whether this additional unemployment assistance is encouraging people to continue to receive this benefit and not return to work,” said State Rep. Russell Webber.

Some of these other states also require at least three active job searches a week. Kentucky began requiring people to prove they’re looking for work on Sunday.

Chamber officials say they pushed Governor Beshear to make that a requirement. The federal benefits are already scheduled to end this fall.

“But it’s planned to be a phased-out approach,” Shanks said. “We think it’s important it not be extended.”

“Let’s start by incentivizing people to go back to work by paying them more,” Sen. Thomas said.

But, some say there’s not much incentive to earn a paycheck.

“They are better off financially to say home rather than to go back to work,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce officials say some people are still facing child or adult care issues or concerns about health and safety as barriers to going back to work.

Other than the weekly $300, some states are also ending extra unemployment help for the self-employed.

Governor Beshear’s office released this statement about the federal benefits:

PUA has been critical in helping our families and our economy through this crisis. While most Kentuckians have returned to work, we need to continue to assist Kentuckians as we begin to emerge from this pandemic until more of our neighbors are able to return to the workforce. There is also a significant economic impact at more than $34 million a week that is critical to our businesses, particularly grocers and retailers. The administration is in active talks with Kentucky employers about new strategies to fill good jobs and we are all optimistic about the future.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 674 new COVID-19 cases; 3.04% positivity rate
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on new CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated
As we get closer to Memorial Day, the Lafayette High School band is partnering with the VA by...
Lafayette High School band partners with VA for patriotic fundraiser
Flooding in Powell County
Many in hard-hit Powell County still waiting on federal aid after flooding