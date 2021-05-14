Advertisement

Beshear to speak about how Kentucky will move forward with new mask guidance

Following the CDC's updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says Kentucky will immediately adopt the CDC’s new mask guidance.

There are a few exceptions.

Masks will still be required in healthcare settings and on public transportation.

Beshear is expected to give more details on Kentucky’s stance moving forward at a news conference Friday morning at 10:30. We’ll stream that live in this story.

CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021.(CDC)

