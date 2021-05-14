Beshear to speak about how Kentucky will move forward with new mask guidance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says Kentucky will immediately adopt the CDC’s new mask guidance.

There are a few exceptions.

Masks will still be required in healthcare settings and on public transportation.

Beshear is expected to give more details on Kentucky’s stance moving forward at a news conference Friday morning at 10:30. We’ll stream that live in this story.

CDC updated mask guidance on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (CDC)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.