Beshear to speak about how Kentucky will move forward with new mask guidance
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says Kentucky will immediately adopt the CDC’s new mask guidance.
There are a few exceptions.
- Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
- ‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Masks will still be required in healthcare settings and on public transportation.
Beshear is expected to give more details on Kentucky’s stance moving forward at a news conference Friday morning at 10:30. We’ll stream that live in this story.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.