Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog Trial underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog Trial is back for its 60th anniversary this weekend at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Last year, it had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but even with a smaller crowd this year, it has already been quite a success.

“It’s just evolved from a smaller two-day trial to a five-day event,” said Marianna Schreeder, president of the Kentucky Border Collie Association. “We have two fields running at the same time.”

The Kentucky Border Collie Association’s Bluegrass Classic has brought in dogs and handlers of all ages and experience levels here to Kentucky.

Schreeder says she is pleased so far with the turnout.

“400 dogs. Probably about 175 total handlers,” Schreeder said. “I brought two dogs, some people bring 10 dogs. It varies on person and how far you’re traveling.”

While last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, they are absolutely ecstatic to have it held this year.

“Oh, we are thrilled! The first-night big meeting for all the handlers was on Tuesday evening and I think everyone cheered when I said ‘we are gonna have a dog trial’ and we have!” said Schreeder.

The events are separated into five different classes based on the experience and age of the dog. The dogs and handlers are then scored based on the success of herding the animals.

“Well, border collies, they’ve been bred in and trained for over 200 years only for their instinct,” Schreeder said.

The event is free to the public and you are welcome to bring your own and best-behaved dog as well. Not only can you come out to watch the events but there will also be food trucks, merch, and a silent auction too.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.