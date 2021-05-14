Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza
FILE - Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lead a column of...
‘Foot soldiers’ of Birmingham to BLM: ‘Keep on keeping on’
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Governor Beshear says, effective June 11, Kentucky will be returning to full capacity for all...
Lexington restaurants react to long-awaited full capacity announcement
McCarthy congratulates new chair Stefanik