Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | May Finally Shows Up

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another below normal day in the bluegrass state (Drink! ), but the pattern is set to flip to much warmer in the coming days. This warmer pattern will also feature an increase in stormy weather from later this weekend into next week.

Temps today are a little better off then recent days as highs hit upper 60s for most of the state. Skies stay partly to mostly sunny.

Warmer air fights back in here over the weekend and will have some showers and storms on the leading edge of it. The arrival of these storm clusters is still in question as the models differ on when to bring the first round into the west. Highs on Saturday likely reach the low 70s.

This kicks off a pattern featuring rounds of showers and thunderstorms rolling across our region. This will likely be common into much of next week. Locally heavy rains will be possible, especially early in the week.

Highs will make a run at 80 degrees before the week is over.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

Latest News

We will see a steady climb to our temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill eases this weekend
The warmer temperatures will lead to a wetter forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
fastcast
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Slowly Climb