Chris Bailey’s Forecast | May Finally Shows Up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another below normal day in the bluegrass state (Drink! ), but the pattern is set to flip to much warmer in the coming days. This warmer pattern will also feature an increase in stormy weather from later this weekend into next week.

Temps today are a little better off then recent days as highs hit upper 60s for most of the state. Skies stay partly to mostly sunny.

Warmer air fights back in here over the weekend and will have some showers and storms on the leading edge of it. The arrival of these storm clusters is still in question as the models differ on when to bring the first round into the west. Highs on Saturday likely reach the low 70s.

This kicks off a pattern featuring rounds of showers and thunderstorms rolling across our region. This will likely be common into much of next week. Locally heavy rains will be possible, especially early in the week.

Highs will make a run at 80 degrees before the week is over.

