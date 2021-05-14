EKU beats SEMO, advances to OVC softball title game

OXFORD, Ala. (WKYT) - No. 2 seed Eastern Kentucky beat No. 1 seed SEMO 2-1 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s OVC Championship game at 1:00.

The Colonels (34-15, 22-9 OVC) opened the scoring with a RBI single from Carly Robinson to make it 1-0.

Southeast Missouri (29-16, 23-6 OVC) answered back in the bottom half of the inning to tie it 1-1. Sammi Miller then blasted a solo shot to put EKU in front for good.

The Colonels advance to the championship game tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Eastern is waiting on the winner of the 7 p.m. ET time game tonight.

.@EKU_Softball is heading to Championship Saturday! @iamthebigskinny caught up with @worthington_eku after the Colonels 2-1 win over the top seeded Redhawks. pic.twitter.com/aBs1ZFy1D5 — EKU Sports (@EKUSports) May 14, 2021

