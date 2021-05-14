Advertisement

Friday marks final day for vaccinations at Kroger Field

University of Kentucky officials say low demand is the reason the Kroger Field location will disband and transition to clinic operations.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, May 14 is the final day for vaccinations outside Kroger Field.

UK and Wild Health announced they were ending the vaccination site because of low demand.

Officials say the vaccinations will transition to UK healthcare clinics. UK says about a quarter of a million doses were administered at Kroger Field.

Testing will still be available at Kroger Field through June.

