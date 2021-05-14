Gov. Beshear reports 558 new COVID-19 cases; 3% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says 1,902,701 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 558 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 451,766 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.00 percent positivity rate.

Of Friday’s new cases, 99 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state total to 6,643.

As of Friday, 402 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 113 are in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators.

