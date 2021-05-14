Advertisement

Great American Ball Park returns to full capacity June 2

Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandated at GABP.
Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds...
Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WKYT) - The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Great American Ball Park is returning to full capacity starting June 2.

Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandated at GABP.

“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”

The timeline laid out by Governor DeWine included incentives for Ohioans to get the vaccine. In support of that, the Reds $10 vaccination ticket offer for Monday-Thursday games will be available to all fans through the end of the 2021 regular season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

EKU knocks off SEMO
EKU beats SEMO, advances to OVC softball title game
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
Garvin was introduced at Dunbar Friday.
Murray Garvin named head boys basketball coach at Dunbar
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Humes’ effort at plate, in circle not enough to fend off Alabama