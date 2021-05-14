Have you seen him? Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing man.

They say 27-year-old Corey Neace of UZ was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes and a dark grey or black shirt. He was also seen wearing Matterhorn steel toe work boots.

If you have any information about his disappearance, you are asked to call Sheriff Mickey Stines at 606-634-2940.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information comes into the WYMT newsroom.

