Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill eases this weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We made it to the mid-60s on Thursday and we will do it again today. There is a chance we go beyond!

The end of the week is finally here and our temperatures are trending closer to normal. It looks like highs will be a little closer to the 70-degree mark. Sunshine will be back with the temperature trend beginning to climb for the weekend.

A stormier pattern will develop on Sunday. This change will also lead to some warmer temperatures for the region. So it is a tradeoff! You get the warm May-like stuff, but the cost is showers & thunderstorms. There might some really good soaking rains move across Kentucky.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

