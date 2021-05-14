Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/16: Senator Rand Paul

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky US Senator Rand Paul.

Sen. Paul has been traveling the state after making it clear he will seek re-election next year. He was first elected at the height of the Tea Party movement in 2010. He briefly ran for president in 2016 and along the way has become known for a Libertarian streak.

Senator Paul is an ophthalmologist who, as a doctor and a senator has taken strong and often controversial stands during the pandemic. Now he’s pushed back on infrastructure and other initiatives by President Biden. He supports the president’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

It’s fair to say Paul often goes his own way and so far he’s been elected and re-elected by Kentucky Voters. He joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers to reflect on the past year, infrastructure, race, COVID-19 relief and more.

