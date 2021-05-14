Advertisement

Kings Island opens for season Saturday: What you need to know before you go

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island opens to the general public for the 2021 season Saturday.

Masks are no longer required when outdoors, a change from the amusement park’s 2020 COVID-19 policy.

Soak City Water Park will open on Saturday, May 29.

If you are a season passholder planning to enjoy Soak City Water Park during your visit, you must make a reservation online in advance of your visit.

Other policies in place this year you’ll want to know before you go:

  • Reservations will only be required for visiting Soak City Water Park. Both season passholders and single-day ticketholders will need reservations for Soak City.
  • Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued at the front gate.
  • The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at the front gate and will not be conducted through the Kings Island mobile app.
  • Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking.
  • Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6′ of social distancing.
  • Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allow virus particles to escape.
  • There will be no limitations to ride capacity for most rides. Face coverings are recommended for outdoor rides and required for indoor rides.

The park’s newest roller coaster, Orion, was chosen the Best New Amusement Park Attraction by USA Today in 2020.

It’s only the seventh giga coaster (coasters that have a drop of 300 to 399 feet) in the world.

Thrill seekers plummet down a 300-foot drop to kick things off.

The ride reaches speeds up to 91 mph along the 5,321 feet of track.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

Latest News

A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Deadly crash still under investigation in Montgomery County
Store owners in downtown Georgetown are excited to see a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Small businesses looking forward to relaxed guidelines
City officials say the event will kick off "Shop Local Extravaganza" weekend.
London Town Center hosts ‘Pops in the Park’ event
Winchester police have charged Steven McGuire, 39, with murder.
Winchester police: Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman
A map of where the flood mitigation project infrastructure will be built in Johnson County,...
Johnson County gets stamp of approval for flood mitigation project