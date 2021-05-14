Lexington chef teaching culinary skills to help women recover from addiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Chef is helping women who have been in jail get back on their feet by teaching them culinary skills.

It all goes down in the kitchen at Smithtown Food Chain.

Chef Angelia Drake shares what she knows about cooking to four women who have been dealing with incarceration, drug abuse and homelessness.

The women get paid to cater to seniors in the inner city.

Chef Angelia says it feels good to give back because she has also been incarcerated.

“It’s very rewarding because I can remember being in the same situation and feeling helpless and hopeless and I just felt very rewarded that I can help someone else,” Drake said.

Friday, the group prepared 122 meals for the inner city.

