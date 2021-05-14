Advertisement

Lexington chef teaching culinary skills to help women recover from addiction

Chef Angelia Drake shares what she knows about cooking to four women who have been dealing with...
Chef Angelia Drake shares what she knows about cooking to four women who have been dealing with incarceration, drug abuse and homelessness.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Chef is helping women who have been in jail get back on their feet by teaching them culinary skills.

It all goes down in the kitchen at Smithtown Food Chain.

Chef Angelia Drake shares what she knows about cooking to four women who have been dealing with incarceration, drug abuse and homelessness.

The women get paid to cater to seniors in the inner city.

Chef Angelia says it feels good to give back because she has also been incarcerated.

“It’s very rewarding because I can remember being in the same situation and feeling helpless and hopeless and I just felt very rewarded that I can help someone else,” Drake said.

Friday, the group prepared 122 meals for the inner city.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds...
Great American Ball Park returns to full capacity June 2
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 558 new COVID-19 cases; 3% positivity rate
Garvin was introduced at Dunbar Friday.
Murray Garvin named head boys basketball coach at Dunbar
WKYT Investigates | The value of solar
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Ky. regulators decide first case on value of rooftop solar power
“Well, border collies, they’ve been bred in and trained for over 200 years only for their...
Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog Trial underway in Lexington