Lexingtonians excited to be able to ditch masks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of people were sporting the half-on, half-off “chin guard” mask look Friday after Gov. Beshear’s announcement that the state will be immediately following the latest CDC guidelines on masks.

In Downtown Lexington, it was a mix of people still wearing a mask, and those choosing not to wear one.

Some people we talked to said they’re excited to ditch the face covering. They said they’ve felt comfortable without one since their vaccination.

Others said the new guidance is “scary.” They told us we’ve made a lot of progress, and they don’t want everyone to get too lax and the state to take a step backward.

For vaccinated Uber driver Mark hanks, sitting outside, with strangers, enjoying a hot dog, was a luxury he said he waited a long time for.

Mark Hanks says for the first time in more than a year, he’s enjoying a meal outside, with strangers—without a mask! He says, before the @CDCgov announcement yesterday, he would’ve taken his hot dog to-go. He said he’s glad to be back in the company of others. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/xCeTCJhQYr — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 14, 2021

“I love Sam’s and it’s a great day and I was excited to see their sign that said masks required only if not vaccinated,” Hanks said. “So, it was kind of weird to walk in without my mask on, but I did and it felt good.”

A lot of people said they will keep a mask handy wherever they go. Many of them said they plan to approach this change like the governor said he is, taking a look at crowds, and deciding how comfortable they feel.

Governor Beshear recommends Kentuckians keep a mask with them in the case a business requires them to be worn.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.