Advertisement

Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

Baffert’s camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness.
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Medina Spirit has passed three rounds of pre-race drug testing and has been cleared to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Maryland racing officials said Friday that tests on the Kentucky Derby winner and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour came back with nothing that would cause them to be scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Baffert’s camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness. Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing.

If a second round of testing there comes back positive, Medina Spirit will be disqualified as Derby winner.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds...
Great American Ball Park returns to full capacity June 2
Garvin was introduced at Dunbar Friday.
Murray Garvin named head boys basketball coach at Dunbar
Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Humes’ effort at plate, in circle not enough to fend off Alabama
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani delivers during a baseball game against the Miami...
Lexington Legends sign two former Cincinnati Reds