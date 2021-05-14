Advertisement

Murray Garvin named head boys basketball coach at Dunbar

He spent the last nine seasons as head coach at South Carolina State.
Garvin was introduced at Dunbar Friday.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky alum and Pikeville native Murray Garvin has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Dunbar.

Garvin spent the last nine seasons as the head coach at Division 1 South Carolina State and was named the MEAC Coach of the Year in 2016. He finished with an 82–168 (.328) record and earned one berth to the CIT.

He played high school basketball at Pikeville and he calls his return to the Bluegrass a dream come true.

“I look forward to it,” said Garvin. “A lot of people don’t understand that coaching college and coming to high school: How could this have been your dream? My high school coach is sitting in the crowd and he’s the very reason that I got into coaching basketball. All I ever wanted to do was to serve the community like he did and what he did for me as a youth.”

