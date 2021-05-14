Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

