Police crash cars together for training in Georgetown

The Georgetown Police Department conducted a controlled car crash Friday. The demonstration is...
The Georgetown Police Department conducted a controlled car crash Friday. The demonstration is part of a six-week traffic crash reconstruction class for police agencies from across the state.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department conducted a controlled car crash Friday.

The demonstration is part of a six-week traffic crash reconstruction class for police agencies from across the state. The training helps officers figure out exactly what happened during a wreck by way of measurements, data, and pictures.

“A serious crash or fatality, a lot of those can be hard to reconstruct, especially if you get to court and things like that, you want to make sure you have the best-detailed report that you can put together,” said Assistant Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood.

Georgetown police say they deal with 15 to 20 serious or fatal crashes a year.

So far, 68 officers throughout the state have gone through reconstruction training.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

