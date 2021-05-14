Advertisement

Rowan County’s Moore signs with UK baseball

So far this season, Moore has a 5-1 record in 27.2 innings of action with a 0.0 ERA.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Rowan County two-sport star Mason Moore has chosen baseball over basketball and he has signed with Kentucky.

So far this season, Moore has a 5-1 record in 27.2 innings of action and he has struck out 57 batters, walking only four. He has a 0.0 ERA. He has given up only eight unearned runs all season. He is also batting .431 with a team-leading 31 RBI.

He chose the Wildcats over Louisville, West Virginia, Xavier and Cincinnati. He is excited to play college baseball in his home state.

“UK is always where I wanted to go,” said Moore. “I’ve always been a fan of UK athletics. You know it’s your hometown so I just wanna make everybody here proud and you know at UK I thought it was the best fit for me and my family. The main thing is my mentality. I want to go out there compete and I wanna show everybody what I can do. If I’m struggling, I’m still going to throw strikes. I’m still gonna go out there and do the best I can.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Lexington police look for missing man after fire
Homeowner missing after Lexington fire
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

EKU knocks off SEMO
EKU beats SEMO, advances to OVC softball title game
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
Fans watch players warm up for a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds...
Great American Ball Park returns to full capacity June 2
Garvin was introduced at Dunbar Friday.
Murray Garvin named head boys basketball coach at Dunbar