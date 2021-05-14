Rowan County’s Moore signs with UK baseball

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Rowan County two-sport star Mason Moore has chosen baseball over basketball and he has signed with Kentucky.

So far this season, Moore has a 5-1 record in 27.2 innings of action and he has struck out 57 batters, walking only four. He has a 0.0 ERA. He has given up only eight unearned runs all season. He is also batting .431 with a team-leading 31 RBI.

He chose the Wildcats over Louisville, West Virginia, Xavier and Cincinnati. He is excited to play college baseball in his home state.

“UK is always where I wanted to go,” said Moore. “I’ve always been a fan of UK athletics. You know it’s your hometown so I just wanna make everybody here proud and you know at UK I thought it was the best fit for me and my family. The main thing is my mentality. I want to go out there compete and I wanna show everybody what I can do. If I’m struggling, I’m still going to throw strikes. I’m still gonna go out there and do the best I can.”

