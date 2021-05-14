Two accused of sexually abusing minors through a “youth support group”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people in Mount Sterling are are accused of providing marijuana and alcohol to minors.

According to the Mount Sterling Police Department, officers received complaints about McFadden’s Antiques.

The store is at at 107 S. Queen Street.

The complaints involve a “youth support group” being run in the business and organizers giving teenagers marijuana and alcohol.

Two accused of using fake "youth support group" to abuse minors, as well as giving them alcohol and illegal drugs. (Mount Sterling Police Department (Facebook))

According to police, the victims range from 13 to 18-years-old.

Through an investigation, police found marijuana and alcohol were both being provided to the minors youth, along with reports that juveniles were being touched inappropriately.

Richard J. McFadden and Phyliss A. Mastin have been arrested for their involvement.

Richard J. McFadden is accused of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree sexual abuse and trafficking in marijuana. (Mount Sterling Police Department (Facebook))

McFadden is being charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree sexual abuse and trafficking in marijuana.

Mastin is being charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

The Mount Sterling Police department does believe there could be more victims.

They ask any potential victims or anyone with information to come forward

