VACCINE TEAM | Guidance for the fully vaccinated; does fully vaccinated status end?

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

We continue to focus on the new mask guidance from the CDC. Governor Beshear changed our mask mandate to follow the new guidelines.

So, what is the new guidance for the fully vaccinated?

In nearly all settings, people fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoor or outdoor.

Here are the exceptions: Masks will still be required on public transportation, health care settings, long-term care setting, K-12 schools, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

As we’ve reported, on June 11, governor Beshear said he will rescind the state’s mask mandate for everyone including those who are unvaccinated.

The only exception he said will be places where people are most vulnerable.

Once considered fully vaccinated, is there a point when that status ends?

According to the CDC, there is currently no post-vaccination time limit on fully vaccinated status.

Because the vaccines are so new, health experts don’t know yet when the vaccines lose their effectiveness requiring a booster shot.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are all researching the possibility of additional shots.

Most medical experts believe a booster will be needed... likely a year after you are fully vaccinated.

