Advertisement

2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in Falls of Rough Friday afternoon.(K105)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in Falls of Rough Friday afternoon, K105 reports.

K105 reports that the child went missing at 55 Jenny Green Road (Falls of Rough Resort and Golf Course) and that the family was at the location for a wedding.

The body of 2-year-old Serenity Mansfield, of Owensboro was located Friday evening around 7:30 p.m.

“Serenity’s body was located by a farmer about six miles downstream from where she apparently fell into Rough River Lake,” K105 reports.

Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson responded to the scene and pronounced Serenity deceased. Serenity’s body is scheduled for autopsy at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

File image
Two hospitalized after Woodford County crash
The new Lexington Clinic facility is now fully operational.
Lexington Clinic celebrates new facility
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.
Veterans get COVID-19 shot at Walmart vaccine clinic