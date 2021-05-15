Advertisement

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 30 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, May 15.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,998. The city’s death toll is 314.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 26 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 8.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 451,766 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,643 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
VACCINE TEAM | Guidance for the fully vaccinated; does fully vaccinated status end?
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 558 new COVID-19 cases; 3% positivity rate