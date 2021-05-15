Advertisement

4th annual Grey Matters 5k/10k run held in Letcher County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Now with both a 5k and 10k portion, the 4th annual Grey Matters run took place at the Letcher County Veteran’s Museum in support of brain cancer awareness.

“Because, this is the month that we know that we were able to beat back a disease that kills a lot of people.” Co-founder of Grey Matters 5k/10k Brandon Robinson said.

He says he was happy with the turnout.

“People from across the region, several states are here. People from different age groups from kids all the way to older folks. It’s just a mix of folks who are wanting to come out and show support for this event,” Robinson said.

Robinson says it is an overlooked disease, having experienced it firsthand.

“Because I’m a brain cancer survivor, I had an astrocytoma tumor that they were able to take out, I was treated, and now I’m fine. Lot of other people don’t have that luxury, they have not been so lucky as me. So, I try to use my position in the community to bring awareness,”

So have several participants, including Letcher County Native Timothy Allen.

“Had a nephew that went through this and he’s a survivor. He’s still with us today, so that brings a kind of very close personal touch,” Allen said.

Robinson says he is thankful for the support the event has received over the years.

“And we are just grateful that the community, the city, the county, everybody in the community has continued to support us and we continue to grow every year,” Robinson said.

Allen says he was pleased with his experience and is looking forward to the next.

“This seemed to be a wonderful thing. You’ve got a good spirit here, everybody just having a great time together,” Allen said.

Robinson says the event took months to plan and is thankful for all the sponsors who made it possible.

Robinson says this year’s run was in honor of Elijah Hammonds, a survivor of the pediatric brain cancer Medulloblastoma.

