Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms and warmer weather returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a week of temperatures staying well below our average, we will finally experience a warming trend, but storm chances will be on the rise as well.

Dry and mild conditions will stay with us through this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 60s and 50s. Clouds will be on the rise as a system approaches from the west and provide a very isolated shower chance late tonight and overnight. These clouds will also help keep temperatures a little better overnight as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid to lower-50s for a nicer feel. While most of the day will feature plenty of dry time with peeks of the sun at times, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us at times throughout the day. These storm chances will grow a bit more by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Storm chances will stay with us through Monday before becoming more scattered and isolated by Tuesday and Wednesday. Then drier conditions should return for the back half of the week into next weekend. Temperatures next week will also be a focus as we warm into the mid to upper 70s by the first half of the week and then 80s by the latter half.

