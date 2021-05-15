Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine to Showers

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! We are waking up on this lovely Saturday with temps in the low to mid 40′s with clear skies and a beautiful sunrise.

Today will be the best no rain day in the forecast, so enjoy the day and the closer-to-average low 70′s for high temps. Clouds will continually increase as our next system meanders in from the west. Tomorrow rain chances increase... and it is not going to be a washout by any means. Rain showers and a storm or two could roll on by throughout the day. Nonetheless, because of mostly cloudy skies temps will struggle to get to 70 degrees.

Fortunately, we only get warmer for the rest of the week. The system that comes tomorrow though will leave us with higher moisture levels and increased storms chances till Tuesday. Then by Wednesday, we get into a typical summer-like pattern. Temperatures will finally break average and go beyond into the upper 70′s and low 80′s into Friday. This will also give us possible chances for each of the days this week to see showers and storms, with that muggy summer feeling.

